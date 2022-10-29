Original title: Chinese Super League-Chen Keqiang opened the scoring and Schuniqi made contributions to Henan 2-0 Shenzhen 3-game winning streak

At 19:00 on October 29th, Beijing time, in the 20th round of the Chinese Super League, Henan Songshan Longmen played against the Shenzhen team. In the first half, Chen Keqiang took the lead in scoring for Henan Songshan Longmen with a kick in the penalty area. Then, he was sentenced to capital punishment for handball in the penalty area, but Achim Peng missed a penalty kick and Schuniqi scored in the second half, and Henan team won 2-0. Shenzhen won 3 consecutive victories.

In the last round of the league, the Shenzhen team defeated the Hebei team twice with Gao Lin’s brace, and currently ranks 12th in the Chinese Super League with 7 wins, 3 draws and 11 losses with 24 points; while Henan Songshan Longmen defeated the Cangzhou Lions 3-0 in the last round. Currently 11 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses, with 37 points, is temporarily ranked 5th in the Chinese Super League.

In the opening 2 minutes, the Shenzhen team took the lead in creating a threat, Ye Lijiang made a cross from the right, and Dai Weijun headed wide. In the 7th minute, the Henan team stole the ball and launched a counterattack. After the midfielder Pina steals the ball, he directly distributed the ball to Huang Zichang on the right. The latter strode forward and took the ball to the top of the penalty area. The goal, the ball missed the right post. In the 21st minute, Wang Shangyuan slanted a long pass from the right into the penalty area, and Carrillo headed the goal slightly wide of the post.

In the 35th minute, Chen Keqiang sent a handball in the penalty area, and Achim Peng took the penalty kick and was saved by Wang Guoming. In the 40th minute, Huang Zichang counterattacked and stepped on Xu Yue in the frontcourt. The referee communicated with the video referee, and went to the sidelines to watch the video replay in person, showing Huang Zichang a yellow card. In the 45th minute, Adrian shot a long shot directly from the outside of the penalty area, and the ball missed the right column. In the first half of the game, with 5 minutes of stoppage time, the two sides made no further achievements. After halftime, Henan Songshan Longmen temporarily led the Shenzhen team 1-0 with Chen Keqiang’s goal.

In the 49th minute, Carrillo stopped the ball and took a long shot with his right foot. The ball hit the right post and popped out. In the 54th minute, Huang Zichang took the opportunity to get the ball and brought it to the top of the arc, bombarded the goal with his right foot, and the ball hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 56th minute, Alessandrini's right corner kicked into the penalty area, and Sun Ke scrambled for the header. In the 71st minute, Adrian took a left corner kick to the penalty area. After Shunic stopped the ball in the middle, he pushed with his left foot and scored, Henan 2-0 Shenzhen. In the 81st minute, Henan Songshan Longmen continued to attack. Adrian knocked horizontally to the penalty area on the right side. Zhong Jinbao got the ball to avoid the defense and switched to his left foot to hit the goal. Then Adrian took a right corner kick to the penalty area, and Kalanga headed the goal and hit the crossbar and popped out. At the end of the game, the Henan team defeated Shenzhen 2-0 and won 3 consecutive victories.

Shenzhen starting: 1-Zhang Lu, 2-Ye Lijiang (U23), 5-Lin Caimin, 11-Zhang Yuan (85 minutes, 26-Yuan Mincheng), 27-Yang Boyu, 8-Dai Weijun (U23) (30 minutes, 38-Sun Ke) ), 19-Xu Yue (U23) (85 minutes 34-Xiahezhati-Ujiahemaiti), 28-Li Yuanyi, 7-Achim Peng, 10-Alessandrini (85 minutes 33 – Du Yuezheng (U23)), 29- Gao Lin (70 minutes 14- Zhang Yuan)

Substitutes: 24-Dong Chunyu, 3-Jin Qiang, 13-Xu Haofeng(U23), 30-Huang Ruifeng(U23), 20-Liu Yue, 23-Wu Xingyu(U23), 39-Wang Yongpo

Henan Songshan Longmen starting: 19-Wang Guoming, 3-Yang Shuai, 11-Ke Zhao (66 minutes 27-Niu Ziyi (U23)), 23-Shunic, 6-Wang Shangyuan, 10-Adrian, 17-Pina , 20-Feng Boxuan, 21-Chen Keqiang (U23) (70 minutes 32-Han Dong (U23)), 8-Huang Zichang (80 minutes 30-Zhong Jinbao), 25-Carrillo (70 minutes 7-Kalanga)

Substitutes: 24-Shi Xiaotian, 2-Liu Yixin, 4-Luo Xin, 5-Gu Cao, 26-Liu Jiahui(U23), 22-Wang Haoran(U23), 28-Ma Xingyu, 37-Zheng Junwei(U23)

(baozhizhu)

