As the new year begins, many people are thinking about making resolutions to improve their health, and for many, that means making changes to their diet. However, simply adjusting the diet to feel better may not solve the overall problem with overall health as New Year’s resolutions usually tend to be, the desire to start a new year with a determination to pay more attention to diet can lead to suffering and unpleasant penance. Rather than make drastic changes to the diet out of guilt from overindulging during the holidays, it may be wise to take cues from the recommendations of nutritionists to guide your choices.

According to a recent article on Abruzzo.cityrumors.it, nutritionists have compiled a list of foods that would be best removed from future menus in order to achieve a healthier diet. Here are some of the foods they recommend avoiding and why:

1. Blended coffee drinks: These drinks can contain up to 81 grams of sugar and 510 calories, leading to spikes in insulin and fat levels.

2. Milk chocolate: Too much added sugar can be problematic for health, so when it comes to sweets, it’s better to choose dark chocolate.

3. Salad: Refined carbohydrates do not contain beneficial nutrients, and excessive consumption of salad is not worth it.

4. Coconut milk ice cream: While it seems healthier because it’s “plant-based,” it has lower protein content and a less appealing taste.

5. Mortadella: This popular deli meat is high in sodium, which can be harmful to health if consumed in large quantities.

6. Diet drinks: Artificial ingredients in diet sodas and other drinks can have negative effects on health.

7. Oysters: Nutritionists recommend focusing on food with a shorter and more controlled supply chain.

8. Reduced-fat peanut butter: Reduced-fat peanut butter often contains more carbohydrates and sugar than regular peanut butter.

9. Low-fat dairy products: The artificial ingredients in low-fat dairy products can lead to an unpleasant taste and less satisfaction.

While it is important to make healthy choices, it is also important to remember that balance is key. Making drastic changes to the diet may not always be the best solution, and consulting with nutritionists can help guide individuals in making sustainable and healthy choices for the new year.

