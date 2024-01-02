Home » Rumor: The final free Epic Games Store holiday game has leaked
Rumor: The final free Epic Games Store holiday game has leaked

Attention all gamers! The Epic Games Store’s holiday free games are coming to a close, but don’t worry, they have a major release planned to end the year with a bang. According to a leak from PC_Focus, the final game in the holiday lineup will be Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

This is exciting news for many as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the standout games of 2021, earning multiple nominations at The Game Awards. Despite not performing as well in terms of sales, the game was praised for its narrative and gameplay, making it a must-play for fans of the Marvel universe.

The best part is that gamers will have a whole week to grab Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free, from January 4th to 11th. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on an epic adventure with the Guardians.

If you’ve been enjoying the daily free games on the Epic Games Store, this is definitely one to look forward to as the holiday season comes to an end. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to add a top-tier game to your collection without spending a cent.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Epic Games Store’s upcoming releases, and get ready to dive into the action-packed world of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free this January.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

