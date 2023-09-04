Introducing Sienna’s New Necromancer Career: A Closer Look at Vermintide 2’s Latest Update

“Fatshark Unveils Exciting Updates to Vermintide 2 and Darktide at Gamescom”

In a surprising twist, game developer Fatshark did not showcase a new game at this year’s Gamescom. Instead, they delighted fans with a sneak peek at two thrilling updates for their popular horde action games, Vermintide 2 and Darktide. One of the major highlights of the update is the unveiling of the final career option for Fire Mage Sienna in Vermintide 2 – the Necromancer subclass.

The Necromancer subclass brings a distinctive twist to Sienna’s character, setting her apart from anything fans have seen before. Aesthetically, Sienna’s appearance in this subclass takes on a darker and more sinister look, befitting of a mage who has forsaken fiery spellcasting in favor of raising the dead. Alongside the visual transformation, Sienna also wields two new powerful weapons – a scythe emanating stunning blue flames and a staff adorned with a ribcage on top.

The scythe, a heavy and slower weapon, packs a punch and feels satisfyingly weighty, making it ideal for decimating hordes of enemies up close. The staff, on the other hand, emits blue flames that deal considerable damage from a distance. Interestingly, the staff’s projectiles can tether to multiple enemies, suggesting that the Necromancer will excel in controlling larger groups of weaker adversaries.

The most exciting aspect of the Necromancer subclass is Sienna’s class ability – the ability to summon an army of six skeletons. Each skeleton has its own name and can be commanded using the skeleton located in Sienna’s fourth inventory slot. While the skeletons aren’t particularly strong fighters, they serve as effective damage sponges, absorbing enemy attacks and dealing damage of their own. This class ability allows players to assign different roles to their bone minions, depending on the talents they choose.

Even as someone who wasn’t a frequent player of Sienna, the Necromancer subclass has piqued my interest. The stunning visuals and smooth gameplay make it an enticing option to play as a Necromancer. Although it may initially seem formidable, previous DLC subclasses have undergone balancing tweaks, and it is likely that the skeletons will also be refined over time.

What sets this new Sienna career apart is its versatility, adapting to various play styles rather than being solely focused on one role. It seems suitable for both solo play enthusiasts and those who prefer teaming up with friends. The true test of its effectiveness will come with the release of the DLC in October, as players explore its suitability for higher difficulty challenges.

Fatshark’s updates to Vermintide 2 and Darktide are undoubtedly exciting additions that will keep fans eagerly anticipating their release. With gripping gameplay, captivating visuals, and the introduction of the Necromancer subclass, players are in for a thrilling experience in the dark and treacherous world of these action-packed horde games.

