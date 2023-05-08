Home » a 55-year-old cyclist died
a 55-year-old cyclist died

Tragic accident a Milano. A 55-year-old man of Chinese origin died after a collision while riding his bike against a truck in via Comasina. From the investigations of the local police, it seems that the victim was not using the cycle path. The heavy vehicle, while turning right into via Novate, where there is a traffic light, hit the bike, dragging it for about 300 metres. The driver of the lorry, an Italian, tested negative for the alcohol test.

Code red and death After the impact with the heavy vehicle, the cyclist was taken in code red to the Niguarda hospital where he died shortly after from his injuries. Both the bicycle and the semi-trailer had come from the outskirts of the city and were heading towards the centre. This is yet another accident in Milan in which a cyclist is killed in a collision with a vehicle.

