SHELL- VOLKSWAGEN / Inauguration of the first innovative Elli Flexpole charging station – Companies

Shell Germany and the Volkswagen Group are collaborating on the expansion of the charging infrastructure for e-mobility and have put the first Elli Flexpole, an innovative 150 kW charging station, into operation at a Shell petrol station in Göttingen.

The Elli charging station, a Volkswagen Group brand, is equipped with a unique storage system that allows connection to a low-voltage grid. Thanks to this new technology, charging stations can be installed easily and flexibly, thus enabling the expansion of the network to be accelerated. Following the success of the tests, Shell and the Volkswagen Group are planning to activate Flexpole charging stations in other European locations as well.