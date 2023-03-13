Natch starts partnership with minilu: The Berlin start-up will be present at a joint stand at the IDS trade fair

Healthy, sustainable, purely plant-based, free from microplastics: Natch toothpaste tabs

Plastic becomes glass, toothpaste becomes tabs, you won’t find any questionable ingredients! What is being talked about here? About Natch: These are delicious-tasting, vegan toothpaste tabs from a Berlin start-up founded by Norbert Richard Meinike and Heber Gonzalez. The two founders are revolutionizing dental care with their concept. But it’s not just about dental care and health, it’s about much more: environmental protection and resource conservation.

IDS cooperation for health and climate

At this year’s IDS (the world‘s leading trade fair for the dental industry, Cologne) Natch is presenting itself for the first time together with the established dental shop minilu.de. A cooperation with a lasting effect! The entire Natch product range can now be found under the new heading “Sustainable dental care” on the large dental industry platform – an important milestone. Dental practices and dental hygienists can now also access the entire Natch portfolio here: climate-friendly dental care products with powerful, natural and herbal ingredients.

HAp as a fluoride alternative

The concept of the Natch founders Norbert R. Meinike and Heber Gonzalez is designed for health, climate protection and resource protection. The unique Natch toothpaste formulas consist of healthy active ingredients and resource-saving packaging design. As a toothpaste in tab form, Natch uses the bioactive and vegan ingredient HAp (calcium hydroxyapatite) instead of fluoride, with a special feature: HAp contributes to the remineralization of the teeth, it strengthens them and can also help to ward off tooth decay. Through a patented manufacturing process, the HAp used by Natch is broken down into particularly small particles of 2-3 microns in size so that they fit into the equally large dentine tubules and then blend into our tooth enamel. This means that the canals and microcracks are optimally filled with the biocompatible HAp and promote healthy teeth in the long term. Of particular note is that the HAp used in Natch is of natural origin. The tabs are also certified and free of microplastics, the user can clean without water.

Norbert Richard Meinike, Co-Founder von Natch:

“It is an important step for us to be present at the world‘s leading trade fair for the dental industry, IDS, together with minilu, because here we reach a wide range of specialist audiences and interested visitors. Most people are unaware that traditional toothpaste brands often use questionable ingredients to lather, remineralize, clean, or stabilize for texture and durability. With Natch you choose a natural alternative that is also kind to the environment

gentle. Together with minilu we can now offer an all-round healthy, vegan and climate-friendly dental care product.”

Veith Gaertner, CEO of minilu:

“The cooperation with Natch expands our portfolio – an important step towards climate protection. We are pleased to present the topic of dental care with natural and healthy active ingredients in this new category. Climate protection affects us all and with Natch we can now offer healthy, sustainable and plant-based dental care products. An added value for dentists, specialists in prophylaxis, prophylaxis shops and dental hygienists. We would like to call on everyone: Make dental hygiene in the practice an experience for your patients!“

Über Natch – Change the world one tab at a time

Natch is redefining toothpaste and revolutionizing the world of tooth cleaning. With its innovative toothpaste in tab form, based on a unique recipe with only natural ingredients, the brand inspires a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. At the same time, the Natch Tabs support this lifestyle with their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and remineralizing properties.

The product variants ‘Screaming Polar Bear’, ‘So Black, So White’, ‘Dr. Shaman’ and ‘Wake-up Call’ are tailored to individual needs and designed for a particularly refreshing, brightening, healing or energizing effect.

The range is rounded off by a sustainable toothbrush in four different colours. Consisting of high-quality Moso bamboo and specially rounded brush heads made of DuPont nylon.

Since May 2021, the sustainable toothpaste has been available in tab form in the online shop at www.natchlabs.com as well as in selected pharmacies, concept stores (e.g. SoHo House Berlin) and hotels (e.g. Schloss Elmau) and can now also be ordered via minilu.de.

How to find Natch and minilu at IDS:

minilu Stand

14-18 March 2023

Halle 10.1

Stand E080-F089

Natch positions itself as a lifestyle brand for natural and sustainable oral care.

Natch contributes to the reduction of plastic waste, protects resources and at the same time offers an innovative and healthy dental care product.

Contact

Natch Labs GmbH

Norbert Richard Meinike

Princess Street 19/20

10969 Berlin

+49 (0) 30 57703906



