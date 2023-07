“Cherchez la femme”. The detectives of the past, in crime novels, often remembered this formula to trace a potential motive capable of flushing out the culprit of a crime. In cardiology, perhaps, today the same phrase could sound like this: “look for football”. Especially if it is necessary to identify those who may not have the classic risk factors of ischemia, from smoking to hypertension up to being overweight and high cholesterol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook