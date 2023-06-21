a diet rich in omega-3s could slow the course

A study on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis highlighted that introduce into the patient’s diet foods rich in omega 3 (particularly of alpha-linolenic acid) such as flaxseed, walnuts, canola oil and pumpkin seeds, the disease may progress more slowly and survival may be slightly longer. This is revealed by a study, which examined the survival of people with SLA within 18 months, it was published in the magazine Neurology.

ALS is a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Patients lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movements, often leading to total paralysis and death. Conducted by Kettle Bjornevik of the University of Harvard a Boston, the study involved 449 patients with an average age of 58 years, who were followed up for 18 months. The researchers looked at the levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the blood of the participants, dividing them into four groups based on the quantities found.

The importance of diet in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Then they ran a test to assess disease progression and symptom severity by measuring 12 aspects of physical function, including swallowing, speech, and respiratory function with scores from zero (no ability) to four (normal ability). Total scores ranged from zero to 48, so. The researchers found that theomega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid it is the most effective. People with the highest amount of this fat had an average score of 38.3 at the start of the study, those with the lowest amount had 37.6.

Also, fewer people (19%) of the group with more alpha-linolenic acid died during the study, compared with those in the lowest group, 33%. In summary, the group with the most alpha-linolenic acid had a 50% lower risk of death during the study than the group with the lowest amounts. Higher levels of a specific omega-3 fatty acid, eicosapentaenoic acid, found in fatty fish and fish oil supplements, were also associated with a lower risk of death. Additionally, researchers have discovered that an omega-6 fatty acid called linoleic acidpresent in vegetable oils, nuts, meat, seeds and eggs, was associated with a lower risk of death.

