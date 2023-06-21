Anxiety at Buckingham Palace, health problems for King Charles

Camilla – Metropolinotizie.it

King Charles III has a health problem that is now under everyone’s eyes. There’s anxiety at Buckingham Palace and the doctors don’t know what to do…

King Charles has recently experienced a very important moment for the English royal crown, namely his first procession of the Order of the Garter.

Indeed, his accession to the throne it was announced by an officer of this orderfrom the balcony of St James Palace.

This is an order of chivalry founded by Edward III as early as 1348. Its members are 24 and they are all chosen by the ruler.

Yet, despite the ceremony, something is worrying the English subjects. Carlo’s illness that not even the most expert doctors know how to find a cure for.

The health problem of Charles III

Charles III has an obvious health problem which is making all the British tabloids discuss. Indeed, the hands of the new king of England are constantly swollen in an unnatural way, given the man’s size. The Daily Mail interviewed Dr. GP Chun Tang regarding the incident, asking for his opinion. The man replied: “There are several causes why a person can have ‘sausage’ fingers, it can be inflammation caused by arthritis, multiple bacterial infections, or even tuberculosis. Not only that: it can be an allergic reaction, side effects of taking certain categories of drugs or autoimmune diseases”. Not even doctors know exactly what the problem is of the king and what to do to reduce swelling.

Even Charles III often makes self-deprecation about his hands. For example, in a letter to a friend he said: “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He’s beautiful and has sausage fingers just like mine”. However, many have noticed that recently the king tends to hide his hands in official photos.

Is a truthful interview coming up for Carlo?

The Windsors didn’t bat an eyelid after the release of the Meghan and Harry docuseries and even after the publication of Spare. Indeed, no official statement has been made. Yet someone speaks of an imminent interview that will be released in the coming months of King Charles III in which, in addition to talking about the coronation and his ceremony, he could respond briefly to what his son said.

This had already happened during the interview Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role, documentary produced for the 25th anniversary as Prince of Wales. On that occasion he answered Diana’s revelation interview. When asked if he had always been faithful, he replied: “Yes, until everything broke irretrievably”. Therefore, no reconciliation in sight for the English royals.

