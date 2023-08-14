a few days after Inter is out of the Italian Cup, Reggiana passes

One week after their league debut against Inter, Monza sensationally exited the Italian Cup in the 32nd round against an excellent Reggiana. The goal scored in the first half by former Nerazzurri D’Ambrosio was not enough for the Brianza players: in the second half Nardi equalized first, then the Emilians finally overtook with Cigarini. In the round of 32, Reggiana will face Genoa, while the Brianza players will have to revise something in view of the match against the Nerazzurri on Saturday evening.

