The next game from UK developer Three Fields Entertainment (made up of various former EA and Criterion developers) has just been announced as part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.

The game, called Wreckreation, is designed as an arcade racing game and appears to combine the expansive open world of Forza Horizon with a custom kit similar to Trackmania, with deletions like those first offered in Burnout 3: Takedown.

As we said in our pre-show press conference, Wreckreation will allow players to drive a variety of different cars and vehicles, from muscle cars to sports cars to vans and even construction machines like excavators and more.

We were also told about the open world, which is said to be about 400 square miles in size, and as an entire state divided into four distinct territories, there are a total of 450 kilometers of roads to explore – even if you don’t need to stick to the tarmac ring Travel the world.

As for where you can get up in Wreckreation, there will be competitions to play, boards to find and smash, challenges to be best at, and there’s even a custom kit called Game DJ that allows players to drop ramps as they see fit , track sections, and even complete tracks yourself into the world. It’s said to be a system similar to what Three Fields uses to actually create your own, and it’ll work seamlessly with gameplay, meaning you can place a ramp and then jump in an almost instantaneous motion.

The ability to interact with the world will also appear in the multiplayer section, which will allow several friends to dive into the same game world and cause all kinds of havoc.

While THQ Nordic and Three Fields Entertainment have yet to announce an exact release date for the game, we’re told Wreckreation will be coming to PC at least.