A genetic variant protects against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. « Medicine in the Library

A genetic variant protects against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

An analysis of the medical and genetic data of hundreds of thousands of people of different ancestry from different continents revealed that carrying this genetic version, or allele, reduced people’s chances of getting Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s.

The protective allele identified in the study is called DR4. DR4 is one of several alleles of a gene called DRB1, which in turn is one of many in a large complex of genes – called the human lymphocyte antigen complex, or HLA – that is crucial for making the internal contents of cells visible to the eye. immune system.

“In a previous study, we found that carrying the DR4 allele appeared to protect against Parkinson’s disease“said Prof Mignot. “ORra, we found a similar impact of DR4 on Alzheimer’s disease.”

About 160 researchers in addition to those at the University of Stanford contributed to the work from as many institutions in about 25 countries.

Read the full text of the article:

Multiancestry analysis of the HLA locus in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases uncovers a shared adaptive immune response mediated by HLA-DRB1*04 subtypes

Yann Le Guen,… et al.

PNAS August 29, 2023 120 (36) e2302720120

Fonte: University of Stanford

