Home » A genetic variant protects against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. « Medicine in the Library
Health

A genetic variant protects against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
A genetic variant protects against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. « Medicine in the Library

A genetic variant protects against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Posted by giorgiobertin on August 31, 2023

An analysis of the medical and genetic data of hundreds of thousands of people of different ancestry from different continents revealed that carrying this genetic version, or allele, reduced people’s chances of getting Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s.
The protective allele identified in the study is called DR4. DR4 is one of several alleles of a gene called DRB1, which in turn is one of many in a large complex of genes – called the human lymphocyte antigen complex, or HLA – that is crucial for making the internal contents of cells visible to the eye. immune system.

In a previous study, we found that carrying the DR4 allele appeared to protect against Parkinson’s disease“said Prof Mignot. “ORra, we found a similar impact of DR4 on Alzheimer’s disease.”

About 160 researchers in addition to those at the University of Stanford contributed to the work from as many institutions in about 25 countries.

Read the full text of the article:
Multiancestry analysis of the HLA locus in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases uncovers a shared adaptive immune response mediated by HLA-DRB1*04 subtypes
Yann Le Guen,… et al.
PNAS August 29, 2023 120 (36) e2302720120

Fonte: University of Stanford

I like:

“Like” Loading…

This entry was posted on agosto 31, 2023 a 12:09 PM and is filed under News-ricerca.
Contrassegnato da tag: biochimica, biologia, epidemiologia, genetica, neurologia, psichiatria. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

See also  The # Euro2020Final seen by social networks

You can leave a response, oppure trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Minister’s Visit to Gran Canaria Highlights Commitment to...

Blood cancers, virus allies of therapy

The Hidden Dangers of Ultra-Processed Foods: Insights from...

risk of colds, sinusitis and pain. How to...

Understanding the Link Between Chronic Pancreatitis and Type...

it mainly affects women (but not only). Here...

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: England Introduces Groundbreaking Seven-Minute Injection

Back to school, vaccine check and homework checklist...

Dr. Mariela Villar Presents the Importance of Interdisciplinary...

AUSL Modena – Return to study and physical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy