Altea UP, the hunt for SAP professionals begins

The growth trend of is unstoppable Other UPthe company of Altea Federation group specialized in planning, consultancy, continuous services, SAP solutions and technologies, with a double-digit increase in turnover year on year. The company, a SAP Gold Partner and SAP Intelligent Enterprise Partner Ambassador, is now looking for 50 experienced professionals in this field to enrich its team and further consolidate its position foreground in the market of SAP solutions and technologies.

Even under the guidance of Roberto Gemma, Chief Executive Officer di Altea UPthe company has successfully met the challenges of the changing economic landscape, demonstrating a constant double-digit growth since 2016 both in terms of business volumes and net performance. And during the periods of uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the subsequent phase influenced by the fallout of the health crisis, he has shown that he knows how to capitalize on the drive towards innovation and digital transformation in Italian industry.

“We are enthusiastic about the results obtained so far and the ambitious future prospects”, says the CEO of Altea UP “For this reason, we will continue to invest in the human resources and training necessary to guarantee top-level services to our customers. We are proud to be among the top SAP partners nationwide, and I am sure that the growth of Altea UP will continue to consolidate in the coming years, successfully achieving the set objectives.”

Expanding skills and services through the inclusion of new specialized resources

Moreover, the growth path of Altea UP is supported by constant integration of new resources highly qualified in SAP solutions. Currently, the Board of the company has outlined an ambitious plan: the goal is to recruit 50 new resources by the end of 2023, with a particular focus on S/4 HANA technologies, both in the private cloud and in the public cloud. Looking to 2024Altea UP plans to further expand its workforce with another 100 SAP professionals.

Important numbers that will allow the company to further expand its skills and team of professionals, to better respond to the needs of its customers and guarantee high-level support and assistance services. To ensure complete coverage of the Italian territory and offer high quality services in all regions, Altea UP is strengthening its main offices in Milan and Turin, which will become points of reference for Northern Italy. Meanwhile, Rome and Naples will welcome new resources and develop as growing centers of expertise.

Altea UP between recognitions and solutions SAP innovative



The organic growth policy of Altea UP is part of a moment of great change for the entire Altea Federation Group: the recent strategic partnership agreement with the European private equity fund Chequers Capital will support the new industrial development and growth plan called Next Level, with the aim of making the group the reference interlocutor for the management of digital transformation and acceleration processes of medium and large Italian companies. It is precisely in this context of growth that Altea UP aims to expand and achieve new goals.

Recognized nationally among the top SAP partners thanks to the experiences gained and the high quality of the services offered, Altea UP is committed to guaranteeing high levels of satisfaction, quality of SAP certified solutions and services, offering the market a wide range of complete solutions for each company area, evolutionary support, dedicated teams and constantly monitored service levels.

The ingredients of Altea UP’s system integration & consulting value proposition, in support of companies’ digital transformation projects, consist in the implementation of innovative solutions (ERP SAP S/4HANA, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Intelligent Factory suite, Predictive Analytics, Data Management Solutions, Human Capital Management, Human eXperience) combined with the application of the correct mix of technologies (IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Chatbot, Cloud).

The emphasis on training and acceptance

The ambitious growth plan will be the driving force for career opportunities for all A-People (the people who work in Altea Federation) and increasingly diversified project experiences, such as for example the frequent roll-out projects at an international level, significant for professional growth and skills in step with the innovation dictated by the vendor.

An attention to the growth that manifests itself in Altea Federation through a attention to cultural aspects and the human factor: firmly believing in the importance of training and constant updating of one’s people, guaranteeing a healthy work environment where one can find empathy, respect and collaboration, are the foundations for living one’s work with serenity and passion.

Current searches for SAP profiles are published on the alteafederation.it website in the “careers” section. Applications are open, to become A-People and seize growth opportunities on cutting-edge applications and new technologies.

