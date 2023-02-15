Home Health “A long trail of light, then a roar”, a shower of reports on the sighting of a meteorite on social networks






A long trail of light in the sky, followed by a loud roar. In the evening, there were many reports on social networks relating to the sighting of a meteorite in the skies of Puglia and Basilicata. Also in the Bari area, several people report having seen, around 7 pm, a long luminous streak in the sky, then followed – some say – by a loud noise. The passage of the luminous fireball is also witnessed by a video, posted by a user and taken from several pages of weather information, recorded by a webcam in Marconia (province of Matera).

(photo: screen from the video of the user Manuel Tristano posted on social networks)



