A new chapter in the case between Tolima and Millonarios, due to the suspension of the game last Sunday due to the attack of a fan on Daniel Cataño, where they propose to dispute the commitment.

Through a statement, the ‘pijao’ group asked the Bogotá team to hold the Ibagué meeting, guaranteeing all security conditions.

“We will provide, hand in hand with the local authorities, all the security guarantees to the fans of Millonarios, Tolima, players and all the others who are part of the show,” he said.

It may interest you: Bayern Munich and Milan strike first in the Champions League round of 16

Deportes Tolima indicated that the meeting will be described as a “match for healthy coexistence”, in the absence of knowing the response of Dimayor or Millonarios on this proposal.

Said commitment last Sunday in Ibagué, on date 4 of the Opening Tournament, did not start because the attack occurred just before starting.

The sanction that Cataño would receive is pending, since he hit his attacker and was expelled by regulation, in addition to the fact that the plaza in the capital of Tolima would also be punished.