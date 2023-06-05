A message has arrived from Mars: the competition to decode the audio, where to listen to it

A strange alien message from Mars arrived on Earth a few days ago, scientists are working to decode it: here’s where to listen to it.

Since there has been scientific research at a cosmological level, one of the main objectives of NASA and, in general, of aerospace agencies is to receive signs of life from other planets.

Unfortunately to date there has been no concrete evidence that proves the existence of other life forms in space, but a curious alien message arrived from Mars could finally be the turning point.

Discovering the existence of an extraterrestrial civilization would be an unprecedented scientific discovery that could lead a scientist or a community of scientists to be among the first to discover the existence of alien life. For this reason, as soon as the Martian message arrived on Earth, astrophysicists from all over the world set off in a sort of a race to decode it and find out its content as soon as possible. There are also some Italians among them and we’ll see who wins in the end, even if they are all driven by a common goal.

An alien message arrives from Mars: what’s going on?

It all started on Wednesday 24 May when the probe Trace Gas Orbiter of the European Space Agency, which is responsible for monitoring the atmosphere of Mars, had one delivered to Earth strange coded message. Message took only 16 minutes to get to our planet and within seconds scientists sensed the alien communication and set off to decode it. From that moment on, the entire scientific community was and is still working on this Martian message.

ESA in collaboration with the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf) has therefore started the project “A Sign in Space” which consists precisely in the decoding of an alien message coming from extraterrestrial space. A message that has also been made available to the public for those who are passionate about astrophysics and want to try their hand at a challenge like this never seen before on Earth. Are we facing proof that an alien civilization really exists?

Well actually not really because it’s sort of simulation that the European Space Agency has put into practice for a possible and real message from the aliens.

In this way, in fact, the entire world scientific community can practice deciphering these strange messages in the shortest possible time so as to don’t be unprepared when it actually happens.

Through the official website of the “A Sign in Space” project, anyone can download the sound message for free and try to decode and interpret it. It was recently announced by Inaf that the message, lasting 30 minutes, was successfully decoded. That’s not all: now scientists are working to interpret it.