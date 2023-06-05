Gas down, but bills remain high: only 2.5 euros will be saved

Gas prices down. But the bills remain high

Substantial stability for the gas bill of the typical family under protection for consumption in May with a drop of 0.2% compared to April. It makes it known the Arera in a press release specifying that the slight decrease, despite the presence of an average wholesale price in reduction in the last month, takes into account the gradual elimination of the Ug2 discount component (‘bill decree’ Legislative Decree 34/2023), used in the last year for the benefit of consumers to compensate for increases at times of higher gas prices.

For the month of May, which recorded a lower average wholesale price than that of April, the price of only raw material gas (Cmemm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is equal to 34.06 euro/MWh.

The overall update for the typical user, for consumption in the month of May compared to the previous month, is therefore determined by a drop in expenditure for matter natural gas-13.2%, offset by the increase in general charges for the part linked to Ug2, +13%.

The tariff linked to the cost of transport and measurement remained unchanged. This determines the final -0.2% for the typical family. The Authority recalls that the ‘bills decree no. 34 of 2023, for the second quarter of 2023 confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% for gas and the zeroing of the remaining general system costs.

