“Attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan”, thousands of people arrested. Kremlin: “Alarming news”

Thousands of arrests in Kyrgyzstan for what the State Committee on National Security called a “possible coup”. An episode which, if confirmed, increases tension in one of the countries of an area, Central Asia, at the center of the geopolitical games of the great world powers, from Russiawhich historically exercises full control over that part of the planet, at the Chinese which aspires to increase its growing influence also in function of the project of the Belt and Road Initiative. But on 2 June the president of the European Council also arrived in the country, Charles Michelfor a European Union-Central Asia summit in the presence of all five regional leaders, returning just a few days after their trip to China en bloc at the court of Xi Jinpingin which, according to the final declarations, meeting points were found on common projects in terms of connectivity, business relations and defense of the principle of territorial integrity.

As regards what happened on Monday morning, the Committee limited itself to saying that the conspiracy theorists tried to acquire power in a violent way. Indicative, however, is the reaction of Russia, with the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovwhich he expressed “alarm” for news coming from Bishekspecifying, however, that he “does not have detailed information at the moment”.

In the local Parliament, a law similar to the one on the foreign agents launched in Russia in 2012 which forces NGOs receiving funding from abroad to undergo controls and restrictions. A proposal that is part of a growing process suppression of dissent internal. Since coming to power in 2020, the president Sadyr Japarov in fact, he targeted his political opponents and the media. In March 2022, a ban on protest demonstrations in the center of the capital was also introduced, perhaps following those born in front of the Russian embassy against the invasion of Ukraine from Moscow.