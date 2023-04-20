A mosquito bite paralyzed her leg – how could that happen

During a visit to the lake last summer, Jennifer A. was bitten by a mosquito. The 38-year-old geriatric nurse has no further worries, just a little annoyed by the itchy sting on her left thigh.

Two days later the pain starts. At first like muscle soreness in her thigh, but soon she can no longer lift her leg. Her condition is rapidly deteriorating. She gets chills, a fever of 40 degrees and diarrhea. Jennifer A’s left leg is swelling, already turning blue-black in some places. Nevertheless, doctors in private practice reject them. The “Bild‘ reported on the case.

Jennifer A.: “A mosquito bite almost killed me!”

Four days later, Jennifer A. checked herself into the Oldenburg Clinic. The diagnosis: severe blood poisoning with the onset of organ failure, threatening septic shock. She comes to the intensive care unit, is in a coma and has to be operated on ten times.

Her left leg is paralyzed. The doctors had to remove 85 percent of the surface of the thigh, including the muscle skin and muscle. The mother of three says: “And I was lucky. Necrotizing fasciitis is usually fatal.”

This is necrotizing fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare, potentially life-threatening infection. Bacteria get into the body via the smallest skin injuries or injections. In the case of necrosis (death of tissue), not only the skin is affected, but also the underlying tissue, such as the eponymous fascia and the underlying muscles.

Group A streptococci, so-called chain bacteria, are most commonly responsible for necrotizing fasciitis, explains Peter Vogt, professor of plastic surgery at the Hannover Medical School, the “Bild”. When these bacteria invade the skin, they migrate along the fascia into the soft tissues “within a few hours,” says Vogt.

Streptococci are among the bacteria that naturally colonize our skin and do not cause any damage or are washed off by showering. It only becomes dangerous when they get into the bloodstream – for example through the smallest of wounds. Mosquitoes do not transmit the pathogen either. They only help to find a gateway because those affected scratch the spot.

Necrotizing fasciitis – how to protect yourself

Necrotizing fasciitis is life-threatening, the doctor warns. “Unfortunately, the death rate in such cases is up to 60 percent.” Physician Vogt explains how you can protect yourself:

Always shower after bathing in the lake. In this way, germs in the water are washed off before they can penetrate the body through the smallest of wounds.

Do not scratch mosquito bites. If so, disinfect the wound.

Always consult a doctor if you feel exhausted, have a fever or have a reddened wound.

Jennifer A. has a wish

With Jennifer A. it went off lightly again. Despite her leg paralysis, she can even walk again thanks to a rigid frame orthosis. The wish of the mother of three is now to find her way back to her job. “For many patients, I’m part of the family.”