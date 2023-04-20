Unstoppable blue dollar: sold at 429 pesos

The blue dollar increases for the fourth consecutive day and reaches $429 in the parallel market, an increase of $8 from this Wednesday’s close.

Now, the gap with the official wholesale exchange rate is above 95%.

For every point that Milei rises in the polls, do dollars leave the banks?

For their part, financial dollars continue with the same upward trend of recent days: the cash with liquidation rises to $429 and the MEP or Stock Market to $418.

Meanwhile, the retail dollar sells for an average of $224.69, savings at $369.60 and the tourist or “Qatar” at $448.

Banco Central

During the previous day, the Central Bank once again sold foreign currency to meet market needs, and the negative balance for the month increased to around $250 million, in a day in which agro-exporters did not make foreign currency settlements.

