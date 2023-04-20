Hiring speed control radars in Puyo ruled out

TRANSIT

Julio Urgilés, manager of the Commonwealth of Transit and Land Transport of Pastaza, ruled out that the installation of radars for speed control in strategic places in the city of Puyo is in the process of being contracted. Faced with rumors presented in the media, he clarified that the only thing that has been done is an assessment and dimension of the project to find out how many devices and where they could be located.

Julio Urgilés, representative of the Transit and Transportation of Pastaza.

In previous days, the alarm for the installation of speed control radars circulated in the media and on social networks, according to what was said, in order to obtain income for the municipal coffers with the imposition of fines on drivers who exceed the allowed speed ranges. Citizens showed their discontent, since there is a history that in Ambato, they were fined with exaggerated figures.

German Flores Meza, mayor-elect of Pastaza, joined this claim, indicating that representatives of the company that installs these devices had already visited to offer him this project; but that definitively, he had rejected it, he said through the media.

For his part, Urgilés explained that to execute a project, the board of directors has to meet, analyze it and make a decision. “None of that has happened. In addition, the recruitment process is very long, similar to a staff appointment process, which takes approximately one year. Therefore, this remains at the disposal of the new authorities, who will take office in the positions, ”he stressed.

Regarding the dimensionality, he said that, in Puyo, it is estimated that seven to eight devices may be required. But it is only an approximate value, at the moment it is decided to implement it, it will be done in detail.