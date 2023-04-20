Foreigner captured in Campoalegre for violent carnal access

A source notified the National Police of the presence of a suspicious subject in the ‘Callejón’ sector of the La Gaitana de Campoalegre neighborhood, who apparently had an arrest warrant, for this reason, the Judicial Police and the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office General of the Nation went to the place to verify the information provided.

In the sector, a subject of foreign nationality was captured on whom an arrest warrant for the crime of violent carnal access issued by the Neiva municipal court 8 rests, the events would have occurred months ago

The subject would have committed the crime in the capital of the department of Huila months ago and had settled in Campoalegre to flee from justice. This person was left at the disposal of the competent judicial authority.

In isolated incidents, the Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to deprive two individuals of their liberty, allegedly involved in the trafficking and sale of hallucinogenic substances. Both people were left at the judge’s disposal to define their judicial situation.

A first case was carried out by the units of quadrant 32 attached to the CAI Palmas, in a coordinated effort with the UNIPOL operational group, who managed to capture an 18-year-old alias ‘Mandíbula’ in the 56th race of the Álvaro Uribe settlement in the Diez commune. , who had in his possession 60 doses of marijuana ready to be sold.

In the second case, a 33-year-old alias “Yilber” was arrested in flagrante delicto by uniformed officers from quadrant 33 attached to CAI Palmas, who carried out patrolling, registration and control work along the 55th road in the Las Palmas neighborhood, where he was intercepted today. indicted

It is expected that in both cases, a guarantee control judge will define their criminal situation. The National Police extended the invitation for the community to report any situation that ends the tranquility of the sector through the 123 emergency line or with the nearest quadrant patrol.

Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, asserted, “we will continue uninterruptedly carrying out actions in the different neighborhoods and communes of our jurisdiction against drug trafficking, which affects our children and adolescents so much.” .