Home News Biden administration’s national security strategy: China is biggest challenge to global order – BBC News
News

Biden administration’s national security strategy: China is biggest challenge to global order – BBC News

by admin
Biden administration’s national security strategy: China is biggest challenge to global order – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1360E/production/_127147397_gettyimages-1420019465.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

On Wednesday (October 13), the White House released a long-delayed national security strategy report. The overwhelming challenge for the U.S. in the coming years will be overtaking China and containing Russia, the report said. It also emphasized the need to work with allies to address the challenges common to democracies.

One such report is issued with each new administration in the United States, and the Biden administration’s report was supposed to be published last winter, but was delayed due to reasons such as the Russian-Ukrainian war.

China is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and the growing economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that goal,” the report said. In addition, it said that “the next decade will be a decisive decade for the competition between the United States and China.”

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Ukraine crisis did delay the release of the document but did not “fundamentally change” Biden’s foreign policy approach.

You may also like

Hunan Window Opened by the General Secretary ④...

Dear bills, the spy software to find those...

Covid in Fvg: 1,139 new infections and 2...

Tiandi is the same as the previous class,...

Refunds for school transport in the Belluno area:...

Young Entrepreneurs: find politics in the language of...

Bearing the glorious mission and bearing the ardent...

The deep roots of Mediterranean culture – Lorenzo...

“Endeavor a New Journey and Contribute to a...

Scarmagno, falls from the scaffolding of a construction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy