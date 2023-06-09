Focus on stocks with extreme trading volumes on Friday, June 9th, 2023

Dear wallstreetONLINE user,

bringing you the stocks, each day, the stocks with heavy trading activity on Friday 06/09/2023.

A stock that is trending shows a general increase in trading activity, characterized by increased trading volume. Stronger trading activity (rVol) indicates news, ad hoc, political or regulatory news that investors can use to align their strategy. trend stocks looks back up to 5 trading days including today.

From Monday to Friday we present the most interesting values ​​to you at 4:00 p.m. Subscribe to the author now to be always up to date.

Have fun using this clear, cumulative securities display!