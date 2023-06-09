NVIDIA Celebrates the Launch of Diablo IV and Shares Official Community Information Can Extract Custom Backplane GeForce RTX 4080 FE

Although Diablo IV / Diablo IV does not have a high minimum requirement for hardware, if you want to fully enable special effects at high resolution and maintain a high frame rate, you still need hardware with certain specifications. Announced to join NVIDIA’s DLSS2 technology. At the same time, after the official launch, GeForce RTX 40 series exclusive Frame Generation will be added to form DLSS3 technology. Players who focus on detailed image quality can use NVIDIA DLAA technology to reduce the aliasing of the picture. In addition, in order to improve the synchronization of player operations It also supports NVIDIA Reflex, which can reduce latency, and will even add ray tracing effects in the future; NVIDIA also held a community lottery to celebrate the launch of Diablo IV, and you can draw NVIDIA with a Diablo IV theme backplane GeForce RTX 4080 FE.

This lottery does not require you to purchase any hardware or own Diablo, just follow NVIDIA’s official Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/TikTok and other communities, follow the community posts to like, publish content, tag and share posts Articles can be eligible for the lucky draw; this event will start from 6 am on June 6, 2023 to 5 pm on June 20, 2023 PDT, and will be held on July 31, 2023 at the event The website announces the winners.

More Cool3C articles

Diablo 4 Complete Raiders

What are the eSIM plans for Internet access in Japan? How to set it? eSIM opening and setting teaching, comparison of Japanese Internet all-you-can-eat plans

👉Players skip the line to pre-order here! “Diablo 4” discount is killing