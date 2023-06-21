A new discovery may help detect brain tumors. « Medicine in the Library

A new discovery may help detect brain tumors.

Folate-based radiopharmaceuticals can be used in positron emission tomography (PET) to detect folate receptors in brain tumors. The discovery of folate receptors and their potential for exploitation with respect to brain tumors is a new and significant discovery in the field.

Fluorine-18-labelled folate PET/CT 3D fusion image of a rat subject with a glioma visible in the central region of the brain.

The finding is related to gliomas, which are a group of serious brain tumors. Researchers found that brain tumors contain a higher amount of folate receptor expression than adjacent brain tissue. This phenomenon has been observed both in experimental models and in human tumor samples.

“Prior to this discovery, the presence of folate receptors and their increased presence in gliomas had not been recognized, and thus have not yet been used for imaging or treatment purposes“, summarizes Dr. Maxwell Miner of the Turku PET Center at theUniversity of Turku in Finland.

“Our results show an average 100-fold increase in accumulation of folate-based radiopharmaceuticals in glioma tissue compared to that in adjacent healthy brain tissue.”says Professor Roivainen.

Read the full text of the article:

High folate receptor expression in gliomas can be detected in vivo using folate-based positron emission tomography with high tumor-to-brain uptake ratio divulging potential future targeting possibilities.

Maxwell WG Miner, Heidi Liljenbäck, Jenni Virta, Salli Kärnä, Riikka Viitanen, Petri Elo, Maria Gardberg, Jarmo Teuho, Piritta Saipa, Johan Rajander, Hasan Mansour A Mansour, Nathan A. Cleveland, Philip S. Low, Xiang-Guo Li , Anne Roivainen.

Frontiers in Immunology, 2023; 14 DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2023.1145473

Source: University of Turku

