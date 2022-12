GROSSETO – The Maremma dresses in laurels: yesterday, December 20, she graduated with honors from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of Rome Tor Vergata, Martina Parrucci.

Martina discussed her thesis in Medical Oncology entitled: “Safety and efficacy of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccine in patients undergoing active therapy for solid tumors and lymphomas: prospective observational study”.

The parents of the new doctor show all their satisfaction and pride for the important goal achieved.