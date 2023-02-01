Insomnia is a discomfort for millions of Italians, in fact, according to estimates, 20% of the population suffers from it. But there is a new cure.

Today those who suffer from this serious condition, which undermines the quality of life, will have more hope thanks to Research.

By insomnia, in fact, we obviously do not mean a few “sleepless nights”, which can happen to anyone. Unfortunately in some cases the sleep disorder triggers other health problems.

We may think, for example, that lack of sleep is something specific, that is, when a person he just can’t sleep. Instead insomnia is a problem that creates discomfort too during rest. Anyone who sleeps badly and doesn’t wake up rested and refreshed in the morning, and if it happens for a long time, it means they suffer from this disease. Not only; also there difficulty falling asleepwaking up too early in the morning oi constant awakenings during the night are part of the symptoms of insomnia.

The causes of this condition can be varied, and indeed insomnia is sometimes there consequence of other illnesses, physical or psychiatric. There are so many components that affect the quality of sleep, such as the abuse of alcohol and drugs, a bad diet or the intake of certain types of medicines.

Even diagnosing insomnia is not easy, precisely because multiple factors come into play, general health conditions and lifestyle habits. Once the pathology has been ascertained, patients often have to take drugs that have some contraindication.

We are talking above all about the group of medicines defined as “Z”: zolpidem, zopiclone, eszopiclone and others, such as benzodiazepine, act well against insomnia, but can give “addiction” or headaches, nausea, excessive sleepiness, headache or gastrointestinal disturbances, depending on the subject. However, research has identified another way to solve the problem of insomnia.

Insomnia, how the new drug works and what it promises

After i positive results found in trial patientsin January 2022 the FDA approved a new drug, and to date it has also received theapproved for use in Europe.

This drug, unlike the others, acts on a different target, that is another neurotransmitter. “Z” drugs stimulate a receptoril GABA-Aactivated by a neurotransmitter. GABA has a direct action on the central nervous system and helps you fall asleep.

However, the new drug goes to act on orexina neurotransmitter known as a sleep-wake regulator but with further functions also on appetite and narcolepsywhich is the opposite problem to insomnia.

Even researchers are investigating other aspects dell’orezine, which also seems to have a role in depressionin disorders of hyperactivity (ADHD) and other mental illnesses.

In addition to ensuring better results insleep inductionthe new drug also stimulates the REM phases and no small thing it does not affect the motor skills of the subject. Not least, the scientists stated that the new therapy it cannot be used as a substance of abuse, not even at very high doses. Therefore a further level of safety of the drug, if we can say so.

Studies carried out on patients have shown that the new drug “reduces the time needed to fall asleep and the number of awakenings during sleep, with the advantage of not having residual effects the day after”. Finally, with regard to side effects, the experts have only found very mild forms of headache or nasopharyngitis.

The hope is therefore that this type of treatment offers a more effective solution to the problem of insomnia, ensuring a better quality of life for those affected.