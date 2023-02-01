In 2008, “Dead Space” launched a remake, and the game studio responsible for it, Motive, also fully grasped the essence of the “remake”. It is not a simple high-definition “remake”. Horror survival game enthusiasts who have not touched the original can’t miss. PC players also need to prepare a newer graphics card to play.

Classic in recent years

The first work of “Dead Space” was launched in the era of Xbox 360. There were no built-in Chinese subtitles at that time, but the original team Visceral Games used a large number of sci-fi horror film and television works and games in creating the story and atmosphere, such as the “Alien” series and “Resident Evil 4”. , “Event Horizon”, “Solaris”, etc., have become references for similar works in the past 10 years in terms of gameplay and atmosphere performance. For example, the immersive interface of the protagonist’s state has influenced other games later. Players play from the perspective of a third-person over-the-shoulder style, and the horror atmosphere and sense of oppression are not weaker than those of the first-person. It formed a topic among hardcore players, and then developed and released the second and third episodes and supported Chinese subtitles.

The development team of the remake of “Dead Space” was changed to Motive. In recent years, the works have received good reviews. This time it is a “Remake” Remake, not just a “HD Remaster”. To put it simply, it is “7 points for respect and 3 points for innovation”, and absorbs the system features of the original trilogy, such as the protagonist joining the original two and three episodes, the same voice actor is in charge, upgrading the contemporary Frostbite engine has better textures, physics, Ray rendering performance.

Necromorphs are scarier

The spaceship Ishimura and other map environments are not only more detailed, but also realize seamless round-trips between levels and change the design of some levels, so that old players who have exploded the machine many times still have a fresh feeling. The enemy’s strength and configuration are refreshed, and a dynamic mechanism is added to maintain the player’s sense of tension. Even if you go “backtracking” to get supplies, monsters may jump out of the vent. Moreover, the strength of the enemy’s necromorph has changed, and the details of the broken limbs are more bloody to reflect their injuries, and the battle tension has doubled. In addition to the reliable plasma cutter, other weapons have changed their secondary firing modes to varying degrees, and the effect of weapon upgrades is also more practical. To change the old strategy method, players must grasp the environmental traps to save ammunition.

3D sound effect, HDR display must-have

The game is only launched on the new generation consoles including: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to fully utilize the features of the Frostbite engine. You can choose “performance mode” and “quality mode” on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, It runs at 4K 30FPS and 2K 60FPS respectively, and PS5 supports DualSense controller, which has detailed tactile vibration and resistance trigger, supports touchpad, etc., enables 3D sound effects and uses headphones to play, plus HDR output, the dark place is between seeing Between being invisible and being invisible, the horror in the corridors of the computer room is overwhelming.

PC version shows high memory requirements

The PC version of the game also has higher requirements. The minimum required graphics card is AMD RX 5700/GTX 1070. Analysis of the running status of the game shows that the display memory usage is not low. It is believed to be due to the greatly improved scene textures and more details. The manufacturer also recommends Use Radeon RX 6700 XT/GeForce RTX 2070 or above. The actual measurement using RX 6600 XT 8GB is enough to run 1080p “high” quality and FSR quality smoothly. The real-time animation of boarding a ship with a high opening load is still close to 70fps. It shows that the memory usage rate will change with the scene, and the initial level is more than 7.5GB. usage rate. Even at “low” quality, 6GB graphics card is the basic minimum.

Dead Space Remake

平台： PlayStation 5、 Xbox Series X|S、PC Windows

Genre: Action, Adventure

PS5 disc version with Hong Kong illustrator postcard