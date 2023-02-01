Home News They discover in Arauca cache with cocaine hydrochloride that would belong to the ELN – news
News

by admin
A couple was found lifeless in a house located on block C, House 5 of the Villa Luz neighborhood of the Araucanian capital.

The bodies were discovered because the woman had not come to work since Friday, so two employees went to look for her at her house, which gave off fetid odors. This situation alerted them and they immediately notified the authorities.

Police carried out the technical inspection of the corpses, it was learned that the body of the woman identified as Amanda Murcia Rincón, was found on a bed, for now her cause of death is unknown.

Amanda was the mother of 4 children and worked as a trader at a shoe stall in the downtown market square.

The man, identified as Milciades López Mattos, was found hanging from the neck in another room.

Authorities investigate the circumstances of the manner, time and place in which the events occurred; For now, the homicide-suicide hypothesis is being handled, but it will be justice that determines responsibilities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

