American football legend Tom Brady will no longer pitch on NFL greens. The quarterback, who has won seven Super Bowls and is considered one of the all-time greats in the sport, announced in a video posted on Twitter that he will retire Wednesday: “Thank you for your support, thank you for letting me to live my dream», his message to the fans.

It is the second time that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player has announced his retirement, the first time he had changed his mind after a few months, tweeting on March 14 of a year ago: «In the last two months I have realized that my place is still on the field not in the grandstand. That time will come but it’s not now. I’m going back to Tampa Bay for my 23rd season.”

Here is the complete text of his farewell: «I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you. Hello guys, I’ll get straight to the point: I’m retiring permanently. I know it was a big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I thought I’d hit record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be verbose. I think you can only have one super emotional moment» announcing the retirement «and I used mine last year. So really, thank you so much guys, to each and every one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on and on, there are too many. Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change anything. I love you all”.

