In Germany, a beautiful 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman was accused of murder and faces life imprisonment for killing another equally beautiful woman who resembled her like a drop of water: according to investigators, Shahraban K. he searched for weeks on Instagram for his double, lured her into a trap and then murdered her, disfiguring her, to fake his own death. According to Bild, she thus wanted to escape the guardianship of her parents, with whom relations are, to say the least, bad. The story began on August 16, 2022. That day, the lifeless body of a young woman with a disfigured face was found in a car parked in the Bavarian town of Ingolstadt. The victim’s body, quickly identified as that of Shahraban K., a beautician from Munich, was discovered by her own parents. But already the day after the discovery, during the autopsy, the first doubts began to spread, later confirmed by the DNA test.

The victim was not Shahraban but Khadidja, a fashion blogger of Algerian origin residing in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. What struck the investigators is that the victim was the same age as Shahraban K. and resembled her like a drop of water. At that point the case kept the German police busy for months. Shahraban allegedly created fake Instagram accounts and tried for weeks to arrange meetings with women who looked like her. Eventually she found the blogger: like her, Khadidja had long dark hair, amber skin, full mouth. Shahraban and her Kosovar boyfriend, Sheqir K, 24, contacted her pretending to buy cosmetic products and then went to pick her up.

They loaded her into the car but at one point they stopped in a forest: they let the victim out and attacked her, stabbing her more than 50 times, scarring her face. Shahraban had told the family that she was going to Ingolstadt to meet her ex-husband; and when she did not return, her parents went looking for her in Ingolstadt and found her Mercedes near the Danube. In her backseat was the body of a dark-haired young woman who had been brutally murdered and the two believed to be her daughter. But the deception did not last long. Because the autopsy revealed the true identity of the corpse.

The car was discovered not far from Sheqir K.’s apartment and the true identity of the victim discovered in August. A police spokesman said the murder was carried out for “trivial reasons”, probably the girl’s desire to hide from her family: “We don’t get a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist”. In recent days, the detention of the pair of diabolical killers has been confirmed.