In rural area of ​​Medellín, Antioquia, Eight people were captured for environmental contamination and burning of trees in Medellín. This is because in the last hours an indiscriminate felling of trees was detected that was carried out without authorization from the environmental authority, in a property located in Comuna 13, San Javier.

Upon arriving to verify the units specialized in this matter, they surprised eight people there, between 28 and 76 years of age, removing several open-air burnings of remnants and logs of timber products in order to obtain charcoal and later be commercialized.

With the accompaniment and full advice of the forestry engineers of CORANTIOQUIA, it was possible to determine the damage to the environment with affectation to the soil and subsoil, generating large smoke emissions as a result of the burning, for which the captures of these people were carried out in flagrante delicto.

“The national offensive against the different manifestations of crime will continue forcefullyin order to contribute to justice being done and help to forge a safe coexistence, always based on the principle of legality,” quotes the statement from the Medellin Metropolitan Police.

