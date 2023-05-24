Home » A new molecule effectively eliminates old cells. « Medicine in the Library
by admin
A new molecule effectively eliminates old cells.

Posted by giorgiobertin on May 24, 2023

Over time, cells in the body stop working well and begin to build up, causing the tissues to age. Researchers from the Faculty of Health Sciences, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, in collaboration with the University of Leicester (UK), have discovered a new molecule capable of destroying these old cells, without affecting healthy ones. The research opens the door to the possibility of delaying the aging of body tissues and improving the quality and expectancy of life in humans.

The molecule CUDC-907 effectively kills senescent cells and tumor cells in experiments done on cells in vitro (Image: Louis Reed, Unsplash)

Animal studies have shown that with the administration of drugs called senolytics, capable of eliminating these old cells, it is possible to improve the life expectancy and quality of life of the animals.

The researchers, led by Professor Salvador Macip, dean of the UOC’s Faculty of Health Sciences and professor of molecular medicine at the University of Leicester, have identified a molecule called CUDC-907 which destroys old cells quite efficiently and specifically, with few side effects on healthy cells.

” IThe drug that we have identified is a powerful destroyer of old cells and now its effect against some tumors is also being studied, so it could have a double effect: anti-tumor and, at the same time, it could act against the old cells which allow the cancer to reappear “said Prof. Macip.
This drug could be given together with chemo or radio to kill these zombie cells and greatly reduce cancer recurrences.”.

The researchers believe the drug could also be applied to diseases in which the accumulation of senescent cells plays a role, such as Alzheimer’s.

See also  Depression, frequent fruit consumption may reduce symptoms

Download and read the full text of the article:
Characterization of the HDAC/PI3K inhibitor CUDC-907 as a novel senolytic.
Al-Mansour F, Alraddadi A, He B, et al.
Aging. 2023;15(7):2373-2394. doi: 10.18632/aging.204616

Source: Faculty of Health Sciences, Open University of Catalonia – Aging news

