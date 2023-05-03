A new treatment for lung cancer is also available in Italy

In Italy in 2022 there were an estimated 43,900 new diagnoses of lung cancer, second most common in men and third most common in women. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and the second in women. However, there is not just one type of lung cancer. The non-small cell lung cancer it represents about 85% of all lung cancers and in recent years research has made it possible to identify several bi-molecular markers, which have allowed for an increasingly precise characterization of tumor subtypes based on the profile of genetic mutations. This has led to a change in the therapeutic approach, which has become targeted and personalized, and therefore characterized by a greater clinical benefit.

One of these mutations concerns the gene MET, and has been identified as a specific treatment target for non-small cell lung cancer. Recently the Italian Medicines Agency has granted the reimbursement of the drug tepotinib for the treatment of this type of cancer. “In general, if treated with chemotherapy alone, non-small cell lung cancer offers a survival of approximately twelve months,” he warns. Filippo de Marinis, Director of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology and President of AIOT – Italian Association of Thoracic Oncology. «Today, however, traditional chemotherapy, which fails to significantly reduce the risk of relapses, is not the only possibility. In recent years, immunotherapy and targeted therapies on altered genes have become fundamental tools in the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Among the molecularly targeted drugs, tepotinib allows designing a new targeted therapeutic pathway for patients with MET genetic alterations, which are particularly difficult to treat and with a poor prognosis. All this while maximizing the clinical benefit, against a manageable safety profile».

Mutations in MET signaling pathways occur in 3-4% of NSCLC cases and are associated with a poor prognosis in advanced disease. It is therefore necessary early detection of this mutation to intervene early. “Tepotinib represents an important opportunity for patients with genetic alterations of MET, as it allows to optimize the clinical benefit without negative impacts on quality of life” he explains Silvia Novello, Full Professor of Medical Oncology, Department of Oncology, University of Turin and President of WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe. “In order for all patients to have equal opportunities to promptly access the therapeutic options offered by drugs with a molecular target, such as tepotinib, a complete molecular profiling at diagnosis is therefore important, to design an optimal therapeutic pathway and allow patients to benefit from the most suitable treatments to their condition”.

In the video:

Silvia NOVELLO

Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and President of WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe

Filippo DE MARINIS

Director of Thoracic Oncology Division IEO Milan and President of AIOT – Italian Association of Thoracic Oncology

Fabrizio BOCCHETTI

Director Oncology Merck Italy