a) on the draft law of the parliamentary groups SPD, BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN and FDP – printed matter 20/6544, 20/6983 – draft of a law on support and relief in care (care support and relief law – PUEG) b) on the draft law of the Federal Government – Printed papers 20/6869, 20/6983 – Draft of a law on support and relief in care (Care Support and Relief Act – PUEG) (PDF)