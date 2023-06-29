A Pet Cancer Registry — Health

Donini: “It is useful to collect and process data electronically, also to evaluate the spread of cancer among pets”

The project concerns the local health authority of the capital of Bologna. Funded with 40 thousand euros, it will be implemented in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Medical Sciences of the University of Bologna, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna and the Order of Veterinary Physicians of the Province of Bologna

June 29, 2023-How many cats and dogs they start to feel bad and, after a visit to the vet, they are brought home, unfortunately, with the diagnosis of a cancer?

A Bologna it will be possible to respond when the Pet Cancer Registry, face to collection and processing of data relating to neoplastic pathologies in the animals present on the territory of the Ausl of the capital of Bologna. THEthe project, introduced by the Ausl itself and financed by the Region with 40 thousand euros, it was approved in these days by the Giunta and it will be done in collaboration with il Department of Veterinary Medical Sciences of the University of Bologna, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna and theOrder of Veterinary Doctors of the Province of Bologna.

The idea was born not only to have a single computerized collection tool which makes updated figures and data available, for the purposes of prevention and research, but also to verify, in the future, a possible comparison with the regional “Cancer Registry” of human beings. In fact, the most recent studies aimed at defining the histopathological, genetic and molecular aspects of spontaneous animal neoplasms and the research relating to the understanding of the relationships between these aspects and diagnostic and therapeutic problems, continue to demonstrate biological analogies with the corresponding human tumors; moreover, since pets share the same environment as humans, live on average less and have a shorter latency time for many pathologies linked to environmental pollution, they can constitute a ‘sentinel’ indicator of possible future human health problems.

The project, therefore, is aimed at the creation of a specific computerized register for the collection and processing of data on cancerous pathologies of dogs and cats which will be transmitted electronically by the participating veterinary surgeons of the province of Bologna; initially will be activated for the registration, collection and processing of data relating to canine neoplastic diseases and will later be extended to cats. It will have to allow the elaboration of epidemiological information comparable with that present in the Human Cancer Registry of the same territory; moreover, provide for the production of data and the dissemination of results for the evaluation of oncological prevention interventions in the medical-veterinary field. All the figures involved in the project undertake to regularly communicate and inform the adhering veterinary doctors, also by carrying out specific training courses.

“Being able to count on a systematic collection of all the useful information relating to neoplastic pathologies in pets can be useful not so much, and not only, for statistical purposes, but above all in relation to research and prevention – comments the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Another objective of the project, which brings together many different skills and subjects, is to allow comparative studies on the behavior of spontaneous tumors and on the possible role played by environmental risk factors in determining the tumors themselves, as well as to detect useful elements for prevention of neoplasms affecting the human species. An experimentation that could possibly be extended to the whole of Emilia-Romagna”.

And technical group appointed by the Department of Health Policies and composed of representatives of the Ausl Bologna, the Department of Veterinary Medical Sciences of the University of Bologna, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna and the Order of Veterinary Doctors of the Province of Bologna, will have to define specific documents aimed at: identifying and sharing the IT system, which will be provided and managed by IZSLER; the definition of tools for collecting, sharing and disseminating data; the identification of the methods and procedures for the transmission of laboratory results by freelance veterinary surgeons and laboratories; planning and sharing training courses for freelance veterinary surgeons; the possible integration with existing IT systems, inherent to human and pet animal oncological pathologies at a national level.

