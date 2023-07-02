The Deterioration of Family and Community Medicine: Resignations Highlight the Lack of Doctors

Title: Lack of Doctors in Family and Community Medicine Takes a Toll on Healthcare Services

Subtitle: Catalonia leads in physician resignations, exacerbating primary care overload

Date: [Insert Date]

The field of Family and Community Medicine (MFiC) is witnessing a concerning shortage of doctors, leading to a significant impact on healthcare services nationwide. Startling data reveals that within just three weeks of the new internal resident doctors’ (MIR) incorporation in specialized health training positions, a total of 159 doctors have already resigned from their posts.

The situation is particularly alarming in Catalonia, where seven resignations have been recorded, propelling the region to the top of the rankings with a total of 48 resignations. This figure represents a significant 12.87% of the total 373 specialized health training positions in Family and Community Medicine allotted for the year 2023.

On a national scale, the number of resigned positions reaches 159, which must be added to the 131 vacant spots resulting from an extraordinary call in May to fill the 202 positions left vacant during the ordinary process. Consequently, this year, a staggering total of 290 MIR positions in family medicine have been left vacant.

The distressing data was brought to light by Jorge Lema, the head of studies at the Family and Community Care Teaching Unit of Cuenca. Lema compiled this information from MIR teaching units across Spain, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Metges de Catalunya, a leading union representing doctors, has expressed deep concern regarding the current circumstances. The union asserts that two consecutive years of vacant MIR positions in family medicine have left a significant gap in the healthcare system’s ability to meet the increasing demand for care. “This situation only exacerbates the overload of primary care, as we lack the necessary personnel,” warns the union.

In response to the shortage, some regional health services have suggested hiring recently graduated doctors without MIR certification as temporary replacements in primary care consultations during the summer. However, Metges de Catalunya strongly opposes this solution, emphasizing that it is not legal and poses an enormous risk to patient safety.

To address the predicament, the union firmly advocates for more robust measures to improve the situation. Instead of proposing impractical solutions, Metges de Catalunya calls for the revaluation of the specialty and an improvement in working conditions to make family medicine more attractive once again. They believe that enhancing the appeal of the field will reignite interest among the new generation of doctors, encouraging them to pursue careers in family and community medicine.

As the shortage of doctors in Family and Community Medicine continues to strain healthcare services, urgent actions are required to mitigate the crisis and safeguard patient care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

