A pill to cure bile duct cancer

The first oral pill against biliary tract cancer will replace intravenous therapy. The Asl of Caserta announces it.

This is one of the first prescriptions in Italy of the drug Pemazyre (the active ingredient is Pemigatinib) indicated and reimbursed for patients already treated with a chemotherapy regimen. An important step forward for the treatment of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which sees pemigatinib as the first drug with a molecular target with significant activity compared to traditional chemotherapy.

This oral treatment option is provided in the DH Medical Oncology Outpatient Clinic of the Moscati Hospital in Aversa, by the director of the Medical Oncology Unit Enrico Barbato and all the medical and nursing staff made up of doctors Zinno, Carratù, Morra and doctors Calogero and Esposito of the INT and the technical support of doctor Milanesi and the coordinator of nurses Ceparano.



