Xbox Builder: “There should be an Xbox Portable” – – Gamereactor

Seamus Blackley was one of the main creators of the original Xbox game console, but left Microsoft a few years later. He still interacts with fans and has a lot of discussions with the Xbox community about all things Xbox on Twitter, and in 2021 we see him in the docu-series Power On: The Xbox Story.

Now, he shares his thoughts on a hot topic in the gaming industry: portable gaming. The Switch and Steam Deck have shown that there is still a huge market for portable devices, and some streaming solutions have been very successful. There have been plenty of rumors claiming that Sony will announce a PlayStation portable for streaming games, but so far, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service has relied entirely on third-party hardware.

Seamus Blackley seemed to think this was wrong, tweeting: “There should be an Xbox portable. There really should be.

While it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen right now, we can’t rule out that Microsoft might try something later.

But what do you think? Is an Xbox portable a good idea?

