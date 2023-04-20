The 2023 Shaanxi Provincial College Football League and the “Gathering of Talents, I Love Xi’an” event kicked off at the end of April-Xi’an News_China Business News

On April 19, the reporter learned from a press conference held by the Municipal Government Information Office that the 2023 Shaanxi Provincial College Football League and the “Gathering of Talents, I Love Xi’an” event will open at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center on April 26. A college football feast and a grand gathering of talents from colleges and universities to show the beauty of Xi’an will be presented as scheduled.

In September 2022, the State Sports General Administration announced that six cities including Beijing, Xi’an, and Hangzhou were the second batch of key cities for national football development during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. In order to implement relevant work requirements and further expand the influence of football on cities And appeal, co-sponsored by Shaanxi Provincial Department of Education, Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau, Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League and Xi’an Municipal Government, co-organized by 16 provincial and municipal departments and units and Xi’an International Port Area, launched the 2023 Shaanxi Provincial College Football League and ” The gathering of talents, I love Xi’an” activity.

It is understood that this competition will be held from May 8th to 31st, with a duration of 24 days and 200 games. There will be a men’s group, a women’s group (eleven-a-side system), a first-level league (super group), and a second-level league. (ordinary group), third-level league (higher vocational college group), 2,465 people from 85 teams from more than 60 colleges and universities in the province participated. According to the competition system, the competition is divided into three stages: group stage, cross-elimination stage and finals. The group stage and cross-elimination competition will be held in 8 schools including Shaanxi Normal University and Xi’an University of Finance and Economics from May 8th to May 22nd, which lasted 15 days; the finals will be held in Xi’an Olympic Sports Center from May 23rd to May 31st The stadium was held and lasted 9 days. The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium on April 26, and the super group men’s championship and runner-up finals and awards ceremony are scheduled to be held at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center Stadium on May 31.

At the press conference, Liu Gang, deputy director of the Municipal Sports Bureau, said: “We plan to launch this activity, aiming to build a bridge for the interactive development between Shaanxi students and alumni and Xi’an city, to enhance the good memory and yearning of college students for Xi’an, and to inspire More young talents are determined to start a business in Xi’an, and jointly create a high-quality campus football event with wide influence in our province and even the whole country. We will actively explore the coordinated development of ‘sports + tourism + culture’, so that the cultural tourism sector of major famous scenic spots in Xi’an Linked with the main venue of the 14th National Games, it will become a demonstration area for the integrated development of Xi’an’s cultural, sports and tourism industries, organically integrating Xi’an’s urban culture and the sports culture of the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center, so that college students can personally experience the strong cultural atmosphere and sports charm of Xi’an.”

The college football league is only a part of the whole event. During the event, the organizing committee will also play a series of “combined punches” including cultural tourism promotion, special food display, exciting short video collection, cheerleading program display, etc. to show the beauty of Xi’an. On the day of the opening ceremony and the awards ceremony, relevant departments will hold a talent recruitment activity in Xi’an at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center. During the competition, activities such as recruiting talents to the campus, college students entering enterprises for face-to-face interaction, and on-site signing will be carried out, so that the football match and the activities of recruiting talents will be organically combined.

The large number of colleges and universities in Xi’an area and the large number of graduates not only add vitality to the city, but also are extremely valuable human resources for the high-quality economic and social development of Xi’an. Zhao Wei, deputy director of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, revealed: “In this event, we will launch four public employment and entrepreneurship service measures based on the characteristics of college students’ needs and the cyclical laws of the job market: First, hold themed recruitment to promote exchanges and docking The second is to carry out policy lectures on campus; the third is to carry out employment and entrepreneurship guidance on campus; the fourth is to carry out on-site consulting services. The entire service target covers college students, especially the 2023 graduates who are willing to work and start businesses in Xi’an.”

In addition to the form of the football league, the Youth League Committee has also introduced measures to serve college students. You Ting, deputy secretary of the Youth League Committee, said: “We will organize the promotion of the talent policy of ‘Youth Build Dreams and Wisdom in Xi’an’; carry out the ‘Youth Dream Jobs for You come to the ‘Employment and Entrepreneurship Incubation Action’; carry out the social practice action of ‘Youth Chasing Dreams with Promises and Me’; and carry out the urban integration action of “Youth Realizes Dreams and Goes to the Future”. Our Youth League Committee always regards serving young college students as an important task, and does everything possible for The vast number of young college students solve problems, do practical things, actively help local party and government, employers recruit talents, and college students’ employment, so as to realize the common growth of youth and the city.” Reporter Wang Rui

