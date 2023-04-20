38-year-old woman stabbed to death, brother injured. She is being investigated for murder

Yellow in Pavia where a 38-year-old woman, Anila Ruci, was found dead this afternoon in a house in Scaldasole (Pavia), in Lomellina: from the first investigations it seems that it was a homicide. The victim would have been stabbed: the carabinieri immediately intervened on the spot.

Woman found dead in Pavia

The discovery of the body took place shortly before 5 pm. A relative of the woman, her brother, was found outside the house, stabbed to death. The military isolated the stretch of via Piave, in Scaldasole (Pavia), where the house is located. The area where the probable murder took place, close to the center of Scaldasole (Pavia), was cordoned off by the carabinieri who are continuing their investigations to shed light on the case.

Who was the victim

The victim was a carer of Albanian nationality, her name was Anila Ruci and was 38 years old. The Carabinieri are investigating the hypothesis of homicide, who immediately intervened on the spot with the soldiers of the Voghera company (Pavia) and their colleagues from the Pavia operational unit. The woman had been living in the house for about a year where she was found dead. Outside the house was the victim’s brother, who was himself stabbed. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital: his conditions are not serious.

