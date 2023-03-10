The rumor we reported yesterday is true, Exoprimal will launch on July 14th. But that wasn’t the only news Capcom provided during the Capcom Spotlight event that ended a few hours ago, as it turns out that the chance to play the game is earlier than we thought:

“The Exoprimal Open Beta Test (OBT) will be held next week. The wargame will run Thursday, March 16 at 17:00 PDT – Sunday, March 19 at 16:59 PDT on all platforms. The OBT will feature cross- platform matchmaking feature, enabling Exofighter squads to compete against rival units on other systems. Players will also have the opportunity to try out all 10 Exosuits, including the two launched today. As a special bonus, all OBT participants will be eligible for an Exosuit Amulet of the Order of Bius to equip their Vestments in the full game.

And it gets better. As revealed by Xbox Wire, we’ll “be able to enjoy this online team-based action game on console, Windows, and the cloud using Xbox Game Pass on day one.”

Exoprimal has been confirmed for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and the latest trailer (released earlier tonight) can be found below. Will you jump at your chance to hunt dinosaurs next week?