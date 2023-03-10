“I’m happy to have helped the team, it’s important, I’ll do it until the end. We’re doing a good job”, the words of the Argentinian champion

TORINO – “Annoyance, normal fatigue, we’re playing a lot. I think the important thing was to play a great game and win and we did it“. The Juventus champion Angel Di Maria, match winner of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League between Juventus and Freiburg, he spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport: “I’m happy to have helped the team, it’s important, I will do so until the end. We are doing a good job“.

“Win the Europa League? We will do our best to make it. We have two objectives, the Italian Cup and the Europa League, we will try to win both. Renewal? I don’t know, we’re talking. I am very happy here, I feel the affection of the people, now I feel that at first it was difficult. They are happy and I am happy and this is importantDiMaria concludes.





