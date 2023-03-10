Six thousand companies have already won a tender

A new cycle of training meetings organized by Intesa Sanpaolo to support SMEs, companies and institutions in seizing the opportunities of the Pnrr. The support of the banking group led by Carlo Messina has already led around 6,000 client companies to win a tender falling within the 6 missions of the Plan. The new cycle of webinars – which follows an initial series of 35 webinars that involved around 20,000 corporate customers of the bank – includes a total of over 40 events and will focus on the relevant topics of the PNRR Missions and the measures to be released soon: Digitization, IT security, innovative SMEs and Start-ups, Energy transition, Measures dedicated to the Agribusiness sector. “We have identified the need among our SME customers to learn more about the issues related to the PNRR, also through the skills we can offer in the Bank. This cycle of meetings further consolidates our commitment to connect the projects of the National Plan with the network of Italian SMEs as much as possible”. explains Anna Roscio, Intesa Sanpaolo Business Executive Sales&Marketing Director. “Our commitment has ensured that around 6,000 client companies have obtained the award of over 110 tenders issued during the activation period”.

Services in collaboration with Deloitte

Among the various Intesa Sanpaolo servicesin collaboration with Deloitte, makes the Incent Now digital platform available free of charge, which has so far collected more than 1,600 tenders financed by the Pnrr, allowing SMEs, corporate companies and public bodies to move towards the opportunities closest to their investment projects. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to support the real economy of the country by making available over 410 billion euro of new medium-long term loans, of which 270 in favor of the business world.