MSV footballers lose decent game against Wolfsburg – football – sport

MSV footballers lose decent game against Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg takes the lead with a penalty

Wolfsburg took control of the game from the start, Duisburg was defensive but compact in the early stages. After a foul by Duisburg right-back Brooke Denesik on the penalty area line on Joelle Wedemeyer, referee Naemi Breier pointed to the point. Dominique Janssen converted the subsequent penalty to make it 1-0 (16th).

As a result, the Duisburg women limited themselves to defensive work, but only allowed few chances. After half an hour, Wolfsburg striker Ewa Pajor headed just a few centimeters wide of the goal.

Duisburg still in eleventh place

After the change of sides, the Wolfsburg women left some top-class players behind. Jill Roord failed at the post from eight meters (48′), Pajor at the strong parrying Duisburg goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic (60′). Shortly thereafter, Pauline Bremer, who had come on as a substitute a few minutes earlier, made the lead 2-0 (68′). Tabea Waßmuth put the final point with a header (82).

With 13 points, the Duisburg women remain in eleventh place in the table and thus on a direct relegation zone.

