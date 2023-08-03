A quick recipe for a light summer side dish

Light and fresh salads are in high season during the summer months. How about, for example, a creamy cucumber salad with sour cream for the next barbecue evening? And which variations of the classic should you try?

Whether as a light lunch or dinner with few calories or a crunchy side dish for the next barbecue evening – a cucumber salad with sour cream always works, doesn’t it? Super refreshing, irresistibly delicious and ready in less than 10 minutes – what more could you ask for?

Cucumber salad with sour cream recipe

Sometimes with dill, with sour cream or a potato and cucumber salad – various cucumber salad recipes ensure a summery variety on the table.

Ingredients for 4 servings

2 large cucumbers 1 small red onion 120 grams sour cream 30 ml red wine vinegar 10 grams sugar (optional) 1/2 tsp garlic powder Salt and pepper A handful of fresh dill

preparation

Wash cucumbers thoroughly and pat dry. We would recommend sprinkling the cucumbers with salt first and letting them sit for 20 minutes – this will ensure that the cucumber salad does not become watery. Cut cucumbers into very thin slices or alternatively slice them. Cut the red onion into thin rings. Mix cucumbers and onions in a large salad bowl. In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, red wine vinegar, sugar, garlic powder, and salt and pepper until smooth. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and mix well. Sprinkle with fresh dill and serve immediately.

Tasty variations to try

The cucumber salad with sour cream is one of those recipes that can be easily adapted to suit every taste. Below are a few variations that you will no doubt love.

If you don’t like sour cream or want to make the cucumber salad with fewer calories, use Greek yogurt instead. To make the cucumber salad vegan, use unsweetened coconut or almond yogurt. The cucumber salad with sour cream and fresh herbs such as parsley or leeks tastes even more refreshing. Top off the sour cream dressing with some avocado for healthy fats. Or why not spice up the cucumber salad with radishes?

