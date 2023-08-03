How to activate reading mode on Android? It’s child’s play

If you found our tips for optimizing Android performance useful, then you might be interested in taking a look at reading modea user suggestion for those sites that you find it hard to read due to a non-optimal layout and not designed for smartphones.

It is a navigation mode that allows you to capture text from a web page, formatting it according to your personal preferences. With this feature, designed with accessibility in mind, you can standardize and optimize your reading experience quickly and easily.

To use the reading mode on Android, all you have to do is download the official app “Reading Mode“, published on the Play Store by the same Google.

Once installed and open, the short full-screen tutorial will explain how to customize the navigation result by text size and color, but also how set up a shortcut for quick access from any web page.

Once the screen shortcut has been set, all you have to do is resume your usual navigation, press the appropriate icon when you need to make a web page more readable and that’s it.

The last gem of this utility is the possibility of making yourself read the text alouduseful in many situations and personal conditions.

