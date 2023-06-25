Home » all Amazon discount coupons and promotions already active
all Amazon discount coupons and promotions already active

A few hours after our recap in which we indicated the Amazon starter coupons already available in view of Prime Day, as always we make a brief summary of the offers on Amazon services and gift vouchers that can already be redeemed a few weeks after the 48 hours of discounts .

Let’s start with the promotion that allows you to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited as a gift, simply by clicking on the “Register now – Pay later” button on the dedicated page. The offer will be active until 11.59 pm on 12 July 2023.

Always staying in Amazon services areathe Seattle giant also allows you to get 30 days of Audible for free starting last June 21, 2023. A promotion with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no cost is also available for those who want to try the eBook service.

Since June 21st, Amazon has also allowed you to redeem a 10 Euro discount at the checkout on purchases made at US Supermarket and PAM Panorama store.

No less important is the possibility of simply obtaining a 15 Euro Amazon discount voucher as a gift by uploading a photograph to Amazon Photosfor the first time.

Finally, we remind you that Amazon has already announced the first Prime Day offers which, as always, will touch the devices of the Kindle and Echo range, as well as the other proprietary brands.

